Oscar nominees share excitement via social media

Most people need a cup of coffee to have any energy at 5:30 in the morning … but not Oscar nominees! They were overwhelmed and shared their excitement on social media.

Andy Serkis: “Good morning! It’s an honor for us to be here for the announcement of the 90th Oscars.”

Shortly after Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish announced this year’s Oscar nominees folks hit social media to congratulate each other.

Margot Robbie laced up to play Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya.”

She was in her home country of Australia and celebrated her best actress nomination with family and friends.

And Margot’s brother, Cameron, Instragramed this pic to congratulate his big sis on her nomination.

Daniel Kaluuya (as Chris Washington): “Rose, we got to go. Rose — the keys.”

The horror film “Get Out” got four nominations.

Director, Jordan Peele, took to Twitter this morning to thank everyone who bought tickets to the best picture, director, screenplay and actor nominated film.

Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you. ✊🏾 — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

Speaking of best actor….

Jordan also congratulated best actor nominee, Daniel Kaluuya with this tear-filled tweet.

Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill): “Groot! Put your seatbelt on.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” was nominated for best visual effects, and director James Gunn, celebrated with a video of his pal Groot.

Very stoked to have @Guardians Vol. 2 nominated for an #Oscar. Many thanks to the THOUSANDS of artists from numerous vendors who helped us create this magical world. pic.twitter.com/bS9O53271Q — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2018

And Hugh Jackman posted this pic to congratulate his “Logan” director, James Mangold on the film’s best adapted screenplay nomination.

If Hollywood kept statistics for the most assists in nominations/awards … @mang0ld would be the league leader. Today, he finally got the recognition he deserves. Congrats brother! @WolverineMovie #Logan #Wolverine #Oscars2018 pic.twitter.com/Zp2CDo9mCA — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 23, 2018

Kumail Nanjiani stars in and wrote “The Big Sick” with this wife, Emily V. Gordon.

Zoe Kazan (as Emily): “Can you imagine a world in which we end up together?”

Kumail Nanjiani (as Kumail): “I don’t know.”

Kumail tweeted a shout out to his other half because their movie was nominated best original screen play.

Hey Academy Award nominee @emilyvgordon, how’s it going? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 23, 2018

And it’s a slam dunk for Kobe Bryant.

The NBA star posted this video on Twitter and thanked the Academy because the animated short “Dear Basketball” was nominated.

What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination. It means so much that the @TheAcademy deemed #DearBasketball worthy of contention. Thanks to the genius of @GlenKeanePrd & John Williams for taking my poem to this level. It's an honor to be on this team. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/M2joyk9D1V — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 23, 2018

“Dear Basketball” is narrated by the NBA champ and is based on the poem he wrote to announce his retirement.

We won’t know who wins the Oscar race until March but….

Andy Serkis: “Congratulations to all the nominees!”

