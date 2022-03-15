A superhero with some deep psychological issues: meet Moon Knight.

He’s the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The miniseries debuts on Disney+ later this month. Here’s what to expect from “Moon Knight.”

Ethan Hawke: “The fun of ‘Moon Knight’ is getting introduced to a new superhero in a new world.”

Oscar Isaac: “It’s a real, legitimate character study.”

Kevin Fiege: “‘Moon Knight’ is a spectacular character that’s got an incredibly unique visual look.”

Oscar Isaac: “Our job was to kind of put a lens on the things that had the most dramatic juice, and ultimately take the mental health aspect incredibly seriously.”

Mohamed Diab: “The way that we’re tackling the story, we learn about Steven, and then learn about Mark, and they’re the same person.”

May Calamawy: “The tone is like ‘Fight Club’ meets ‘Indiana Jones.’ It’s a bit dark at times. To tie it into something so vast and supernatural, gets amazing.”

Ethan Hawke: “Every aspect of the show has a duality, and we’ve shifted the paradigm.”

Oscar Isaac: “For me, it was really exciting that it’s totally unpredictable.”

“Moon Knight” premieres on Disney+ on March 30.

