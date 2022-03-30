The Marvel Comic Universe is getting bigger. “Moon Knight” is jumping from a comic book to his own series on Disney+, streaming tomorrow.

He’s an anti-hero with a lot of baggage. This guy’s got the power of three people in one. That’s not always a good thing. Deco talked to the cast to find out all about him.

In “Moon Knight,” Stephen Grant’s reality isn’t what it seems. He’s got multiple personalities.

Stephen’s also “Marc Spector” and his alter ego “Moon Knight.” Oscar Isaac plays all three of them.

Oscar Isaac: “I think we try to make a bit of a complex character that is going through something very emotional. It’s less about is he a good guy or a bad guy.”

It’s this anti-hero’s time to shine, so the series took a page from another MCU mainstay.

Oscar Isaac: “I mean, he’s been around in the comics. We were inspired, kind of like, by the first ‘Iron Man’ movie. It’s a way to introduce this new character.”

It wouldn’t be a Marvel story without a bad guy.

Meet Arthur Harrow. Ethan Hawke is the villain who wants everyone to be just like him. He’ll do anything to make it happen.

Ethan Hawke: “He sits in judgment of everyone else and can decide who gets to live and who gets to die based on his assessment.”

Ethan’s been in tons of things. A marvel project was on his bucket list.

Ethan Hawke: “I’ve spent the last 20 years watching these movies, and so you start to watch all these actors doing interesting things in them and watch how happy it makes audiences, and you start to wonder what it’s like to play in that playground.”

Moon Knight’s been part of the Marvel fam for decades, but you don’t need to have a degree in MCU to appreciate it. This one stands alone, and that’s the point.

Ethan Hawke: “If the story is any good at all, it holds up on its own merit. You don’t have to do homework, so you just trust us. We’ll do all the work, and you can enjoy the ride.”

