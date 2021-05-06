Orlando theme parks end temperature checks, reduce social distancing guidelines in step toward normalcy

(WSVN) - A restriction has been relaxed at Orlando theme parks.

Walt Disney World announced on Wednesday that the park will end temperature checks.

The change goes into effect on May 8 for employees and May 16 for guests.

Starting Thursday, Universal Orlando will also remove temperature checks.

The park will also reduce social distancing requirements from six feet to three feet.

Face masks are still required at both parks.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.