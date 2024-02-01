HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the biggest celebrations in South Florida is just a few weeks away, and organizers are getting ready.

Organizers of Calle Ocho and Carnaval at the Mile said they hope this year’s celebrations will be the best to date.

“The 46th annual Calle Ocho music festival, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida, stands as the largest festival in the nation,” said Pablo Lau, president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

The largest Hispanic festival in the country begins with Carnaval on the Mile, where art, crafts and food come together. The event is followed by the biggest street party, Calle Ocho.

“Carnaval on the Mile and Calle Ocho Festival are two events that bring together community through music and culture,” said Estefania Díaz-Balart, vice president of Latin business for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Organizers announced that Gente de Zona, a Hispanic music duo that has won seven Latin Grammys and 12 Latin Billboards, would be this year’s Carnaval Miami 2024 kings.

“It’s very exciting. We are very happy and it’s been an honor,” said Randy Malcom, member of Gente de Zona, in Spanish.

The duo will be the headline act. Malcom said it will be a great show where they will bring “la gozadera” (the fun)

“A lot of rhythm,” said the reporter.

“I’m very happy, yeah,” said Malcom.

“OK, a lot of rhythm, a lot of dancing?” asked the reporter in Spanish.

“Lots of rhythm, lots of dancing,” said Malcom in Spanish.

Organizers also unveiled the official poster for “Las Carnavales.”

“The painting is titled ‘Olga’ after my grandmother, and I got the inspiration, kind of, just the culture of Miami,” said Danny Doya, the painting’s artist.

The painting embodies Miami’s culture, with the woman wearing a dominoes earring that has the number 305.

This art, as well as all the festivities, will benefit the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

“This original piece, ‘Olga,’ will be auctioned to benefit our educational and community programs.” said Lau.

The party with Gente de Zona, as well as all the other festivities, begins March 2 and 3 at the Carnaval on Miracle Mile, and then March 10 for Calle Ocho.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.