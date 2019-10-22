Oreo unveils cookie house kit for the holidays

(WSVN) - If you are tired of building gingerbread houses every year for the holidays, this year is your chance to switch it up.

Oreo has unveiled their own cookie house kit for the holidays.

The kit comes with pre-baked cookies for the walls, icing and additional decorations such as fruit gummies.

The do-it-yourself kits have been spotted in some stores ranging between $10 and $14.

A smaller version is also being offered for $5 from Big Lots.

Gingerbread houses are a tradition closely associated with the holidays and date back to the early 1600s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

