Order what’s off the menu at these SoFlo restaurants

They have nothing to hide, but a few South Florida restaurants are keeping some secrets. And now — you can be in on them.

Here’s a reason to cheers to secrets.

Marcus Rodriguez, bar manager: “It’s called the Handshake.”

That’s the off-menu drink being served up at Casa Tua Cucina in Saks Brickell City Centre.

It’s got a ton of good stuff like Amaro liqueur, mezcal which is like tequila, and agave.

Marcus Rodriguez, bar manager: “It’s really creamy, frothy, it’s refreshing and then there’s a nice bitter finish which you’re not expecting.”

And it’s full of stars.

Elise, customer: “The stars add a little bit of flair, kind of makes it a perfect girly drink.”

It’s definitely got flair.

Pincho Factory is grilling up a burger that’ll make your jaw drop.

Adrian Sanchez, chef: “The best kept secret at Pincho Factory is actually the Foreman Burger.”

We got the not-so-skinny on this off menu item at their Flagler location.

Adrian Sanchez: “It’s our burger patty topped with American cheese, tomatoes, pickles and barbecue sauce and we use two grilled cheese sandwiches as the buns.”

Yes, you heard it right.

The burger is sandwiched in between two grilled cheese sandwiches and it’s available at any of their South Florida spots.

You’ll probably need to take a moment before chowing down.

Jacky Otero, customer: “I was actually really surprised that I was able to bite into it ’cause it was so big.”

But she did it.

We got the scoop on Tap 42’s hidden gem in Midtown.

Alex Rudolph, VP of development: “This is our Ice Cream Cookie Super Sundae. We kind of gave it almost like an ice cream birthday cake feel.”

This sweet treat is served at all their South Florida locations.

Alex Rudolph: “Who doesn’t love ice cream? Who doesn’t love hot fudge? Who doesn’t love cookies? It just seemed like the perfect dessert.”

The glass is rimmed with frosting and sprinkles.

Inside, it’s full of hot fudge, vanilla ice cream and a big ice cream cookie sandwich — which seems to be the best part of the surprise.

Greg, customer: “That’s the best ice cream cookie sandwich I’ve ever had.”

When it comes to satisfying those taste buds, I guess secrets really aren’t that bad.

Sammy Halpern, customer: “You get to come to a place you come to all the time and you get to try something new.”

Alex Rudolph: “Giving people the opportunity to try something new is the name of the game.”

All you have to do is ask for these yummy secrets at each of the restaurants.

FOR MORE INFO:

Casa Tua Cucina in Saks Brickell City Centre

70 SW 7th St.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 755-0320

http://casatuacucina.com/

Pincho Factory

9251 W Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33174

(786) 590-1455

http://pinchofactory.com/

Tap 42

3252 NE 1st Ave Ste. 101

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 864-0194

https://tap42.com/midtown/

