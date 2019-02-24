Orange Tilapia/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for something light and tangy, then how about some seafood? That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Orange Tilapia

Ingredients:

4 tilapia fillets

1 1/2 cups orange juice

6 tbs. softened butter

1/3 cup Panko breadcrumbs

3 tbs. orange juice

2 cloves chopped garlic

1 tbs. fresh basil, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place fillets in a baking dish and pour orange juice over them.

In a separate dish, mix together softened butter, bread crumbs, orange juice, garlic, salt, pepper and basil. Make a paste for crust and spread it over the top of the tilapia fillets.

Bake for about 15 minutes until the fish is flaky and the crust a golden brown.

To Plate:

Remove from baking dish and serve with your favorite side dish.

Serves: 4

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.