Orange Tilapia/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for something light and tangy, then how about some seafood? That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Orange Tilapia
Ingredients:
4 tilapia fillets
1 1/2 cups orange juice
6 tbs. softened butter
1/3 cup Panko breadcrumbs
3 tbs. orange juice
2 cloves chopped garlic
1 tbs. fresh basil, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Place fillets in a baking dish and pour orange juice over them.
- In a separate dish, mix together softened butter, bread crumbs, orange juice, garlic, salt, pepper and basil. Make a paste for crust and spread it over the top of the tilapia fillets.
- Bake for about 15 minutes until the fish is flaky and the crust a golden brown.
To Plate:
- Remove from baking dish and serve with your favorite side dish.
Serves: 4
