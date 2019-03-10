Orange Sage Pork Chops/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a quick, easy main course meal with a twist of citrus! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Orange Sage Pork Chops

Ingredients:

4 Pork chops, bone in (or your favorite)

2 tbs. butter

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/2 cup orange juice

1 tbs. chopped fresh sage leaves

Method of Preparation:

Heat a skillet on the stove top and melt butter. Season pork chops with salt and pepper and put them in the pan. Let cook until golden brown and then flip over for about four to five minutes on each side, depending on how thick your chops are.

Remove the pork chops from the skillet and place on a serving plate.

Next, add orange juice to the pan and let it reduce. Stir in sage and let reduce a bit more. When the sauce starts to thicken, pour over the chops.

To Plate:

Garnish with fresh orange slices and dinner is served!

Serves: 4

