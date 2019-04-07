Orange Glazed Bundt Cake/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Cake is a yummy treat no matter what the occasion is! That’s what’s baking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Orange Glazed Bundt Cake

Ingredients:

Cake

1 package yellow cake mix

1 package instant cheesecake pudding mix (3 oz.)

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup orange juice

4 eggs

1 tsp. lemon extract

Glaze

1/2 cup orange juice

2/3 cup white sugar

1/4 cup butter

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray or grease a 10-inch bundt pan.

In a bowl, add together yellow cake mix and cheesecake pudding mix. Add vegetable oil, lemon extract, orange juice and eggs. Beat on medium speed until well blended.

Pour batter into the bundt pan and bake for 50 to 60 minutes. When it’s done, turn it out and let it cool on a wire rack.

For the glaze, melt butter in pan, add sugar and orange juice, and cook until the sugar is melted and the glaze is bubbly. When the cake is cool, drizzle the glaze over the cake.

To Plate:

Slice and serve!

Serves: 8

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.