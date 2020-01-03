Oprah Winfrey to kick off 2020 Vision Tour alongside Lady Gaga at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Actress and media mogul Oprah Winfrey has arrived in South Florida to launch a nine-city tour aimed at helping people become the very best versions of themselves.

A 7News crew met the Oscar nominee at the BB&T Center in Sunrise as she prepared for Saturday’s kick-off of “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Live on Tour!” She will be joined on stage by pop star Lady Gaga.

When asked why she decided to go from appearing on TV to going from arena to arena, Winfrey said she wanted to talk to as many people as possible so everyone can have 2020 be a breakthrough year.

She also had words of advice to those starting the new year in a rut.

“This is the thing, the mistake everybody makes. They look at the thing that’s on the outside, and they think it’s about the thing that’s happening to them,” she said. “I’m telling you, there’s nothing happening to you that isn’t also happening for you, so what you have to do — anybody who watches ‘Super Soul [Sunday]’ know this — is you turn that question around, and not like, ‘Why, why, why me? Why is this happening to me?’ You say, ‘Why is this here to show me that I’m not getting about me?’ And that answer will lead you out of whatever the rut is. It’s, ‘What is this here to show me or teach me?’ When you get the answer to that, that’s when you get to move forward.”

Before she arrived at the BB&T Center to do some run-throughs, cellphone video captured Winfrey running with several running groups on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Friday morning.

When asked about her morning run, Winfrey said the humidity was a little hard on her hair, but she had a great time.

Friday evening, Winfrey was doing her final rehearsal at the venue.

