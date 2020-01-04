Oprah shares life lessons with sold-out crowd at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Oprah Winfrey took the stage before a sold-out crowd of thousands in South Florida, as the media mogul kicked off a nationwide tour where she looks to motivate and spread positive messages, with a little help from some big names.

The actress and celebrated talk show host took center stage at the BB&T Center in Sunrise to sustained cheers from an audience of more than 15,000 people, Saturday.

The event marked the beginning of a nine-city arena tour called “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Live on Tour!”

Longtime Winfrey fans could hardly contain their excitement as seeing the influential trendsetter live.

“I’m so excited to start off the year with this incredible woman,” said Lauren Tirado.

“She’s amazing. She’s gonna tell us how to make a difference in our lives,” said Bonnie Marks.

Winfrey shared her life lessons, better known to her fans as aha moments.

“I love it when somebody gets it for themselves. You know that. I get that, that big aha moment. I’m just sharing the ahas,” Winfrey told a 7News crew on Friday.

“She’s gonna tell us how to prioritize our lives, how to make ourselves a better person,” said Marks, “how to give us tips on de-stressing our lives, and that’s why I’m here.”

“Learn more about balance and loving yourself and just being able to hear her beautiful message about living and life,” said Tirado.

The Oscar nominee said she got the idea to go on tour after a night of hosting guests at her home.

“At the end of the night, I was like, ‘God, that felt really good. Maybe I can bring more people to my house,'” she said. “Then I realized my porch is not that big, but the BB&T Center is.”

Oprah was not alone on stage at the BB&T Center on Saturday. Pop superstar Lady Gaga, a fellow Oscar nominee, joined her at around 3:30 p.m. to share her own stories.

Both stars shared advice about being your authentic self.

Their fans said those pearls of wisdom are priceless.

“I’m with a group of women, a multigenerational, multiethnic group of women who are really focused on living their best lives possible,” said Dianne Polite. “Oprah really is spearheading all of that: that language, that experience, that whole energy.”

For each of the cities in Winfrey’s tour, she will be bringing a different superstar on stage. Michelle Obama will join her New York City, in Atlanta, it will be South Florida’s own Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and in Los Angeles, it will be Jennifer Lopez.

