Oprah donate $2 million to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane recovery efforts

Oprah Winfrey is donating $2 million to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

The news was announced in a joint statement from the Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund.

Half of the money will go to supporting Puerto Rico’s long term recovery needs while the other half will go toward preserving the island’s arts and culture.

Winfrey said her donation was inspired by Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is a native of Puerto Rican descent and a co-founder of the Flamboyan Arts Fund.

“I was so moved by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s commitment to bring HAMILTON to Puerto Rico and support the community that served him growing up that I wanted to join in the revitalization efforts of an island so rich in culture, beauty and heritage,” she said in the statement. “The needs of Puerto Rico and our fellow American citizens following the tragic hurricanes are still very real, and the work that has already been done by the Hispanic Federation, Flamboyan Arts Fund and other organizations on and off the island is long from over.”

Almost 3,000 people were killed in the hurricane or as a result of the hurricane. The island was left without power for months, and Puerto Rico is still working to rebuild.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.