Opera singer Andrea Bocelli postpones annual Valentine’s Day concert

MIAMI (WSVN) - Opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s annual Miami Valentine’s Day concert has been postponed.

The AmericanAirlines Arena has released a statement that said the singer has laryngitis, Sunday.

This is the first time Bocelli has postponed a U.S. performance.

A new date will be released soon, and anyone unable to attend on the new date will be issued a refund.

