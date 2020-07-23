Online boutique Nik Naks by Nash offers 5 beauty products in a $10 bag

Beauty on a budget. It’s easier said than done, but one SoFlo business is making it easier than ever, and you don’t even need to leave the house to get it.

This summer, beauty is in the bag.

At Nik Naks by Nash, it’s all about looking good and feeling good.

Tiffani Nash, Nik Naks by Nash: “Nik Naks by Nash is your online, go-to source in fashion accessories, trendy items, gadgets, apparel. If it’s poppin’, we have it.”

The shop is usually known for their cool accessories like shoes, purses, sunglasses and even these fun phone cases, but now, they’ve added something even more glam into the mix.

Tiffani Nash: “Beauty in the bag comes with five beauty items in the bag. We have about 15 products that can come inside the bag. No two bags are the same, and the bag is only $10.”

There are tons of items you can get, like lipgloss, blush, perfume and even false lashes!

Tiffani Nash: “Whatever you get inside the bag is a surprise. You do not pick the items. We believe in quality inside of the bag, so if you bad and bougie and ballin’ on a budget, this is definitely your bag.”

Allie Chanel, makeup artist: “Me being a makeup artist, I feel like the beauty bag is ingenious. I mean, you get a handful of products for $10. You normally would spend that on just one product.”

There’s even two kinds of face mask options in this self-care package.

You might get a sheet mask, which is perfect for a little tampering and relaxation, but you’ll definitely get the kind of mask that’s required to go out these days.

Tiffani Nash: “You know us, it’s just the studs, the diamonds, the crystals. It’s a fun, girly piece.”

Every beauty in the bag comes with a bonus mask gift because Nik Naks by Nash wants their customers to feel like the total package without breaking the bank.

Tiffani Nash: “If you get this bag in your mailbox and you open up this bag, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, I have my eyelashes. I have my lipgloss.’ You can just get yourself all together for $10. Like, what girl doesn’t love that?”

Nik Naks by Nash

www.niknaksbynash.com

