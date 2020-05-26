Online boutique Hot Miami Styles offers ‘Tiger King’ themed animal prints

We bet we’ve found one thing Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin can agree on. Animal print fashion is simply the cat’s meow. “Tiger King” is the series of the year, so we scratched and clawed our way to the big cat fashion trend it’s inspired.

Carole Baskin: “Hey, all you cool cats and kittens.”

Here, kitty, kitty.

The wild and crazy “Tiger King” Netflix series has captivated America, and you can be your own tiger queen thanks to online boutique Hot Miami Styles.

Ariel Iman, Hot Miami Styles: “We are on trend. We have the latest dresses in fashion, and we’re actually on trend right now with the ‘Tiger King’ theme. We have tons of leopard and different animal prints to suit every event.”

The Hot Miami Styles website is loaded with options.

We checked out some of their looks at the marvelous Privé Island Residences in the Aventura area.

These little numbers would make Joe Exotic so proud.

Joe Exotic (singing): “Well, I saw a tiger, and the tiger saw a man.”

They absolutely make a statement.

Ariel Iman: “It’s supposed to make you stand out and feel confident when you’re in our clothes. Anytime you have on a piece from Hot Miami Styles, specifically our ‘Tiger King’ theme, you will turn heads every time.”

And that’s actually what makes this style work for everyone.

Ariel Iman: “You can wear it if you’re a person that’s more low-key, but you want to stand out one night, and you wanna get out of your comfort zone, push yourself to the limit and roar a little bit, but if you’re already that personality, then this is perfect because you’re gonna stand out even more.”

They’ve even got big cat face masks! Puuuurfect.

For more info on Hot Miami Styles or Privé Island, click on the links down below.

