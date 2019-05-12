One Pot Lemon Thyme Pasta/ Belkys

(WSVN) - A dish with an Italian twist that the whole family will love is on the menu. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: One Pot Lemon Thyme Pasta

Ingredients:

1 stick butter

4 cups chicken stock

8 oz. angel hair pasta

Juice of one lemon

1 tbs. dry thyme

Salt

Method of Preparation:

Heat the chicken stock in microwave or sauce pan. While it’s heating, melt the butter in a sauté pan.

Remove half the angel hair pasta from the box and break in half. When the butter is melted, add the dry pasta and lower the heat. Stir well so it doesn’t stick together and so it gets coated with the butter. Add the hot chicken stock, salt and dry thyme. Stir again.

Cover the pasta with a lid and cook on low for about 20 minutes. When the liquid is absorbed, take the lid off, add the lemon juice, and it’s ready.

To Plate:

Toss and serve with crusty bread and a salad.

Serves: 4

