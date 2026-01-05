COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A party parade took over part of the Magic City over the weekend, as the 42nd annual King Mango Strut brought satire to the streets of Coconut Grove.

Thousands came together Sunday afternoon to get weird and strut their stuff in the annual event famously called “Miami’s weirdest tradition.”

Hundreds of costumed people took jabs at politics and pop culture as attendees of all ages watched and cheered.

“My favorite thing was the mascots,” said attendee Andrew.

“I would probably have to go with him, the mascots are pretty cool,” added fellow young attendee Julian.

As “strutters” marched on, Carl Levin, the parade’s president and organizer, spoke to 7News about the many different acts.

“Fifty-six acts going through the parade, over 700 people, acts ranging from ‘Rainbow Sidewalk Crusher’ to Hare Krishnas, to a lot of ice acts, just general fun,” said Levin.

Few topics were left untouched when it came to subject matter.

Levin, the acting president of the nonprofit organization that makes the parade possible, said the annual tradition goes back decades.

“It all started when a couple of guys tried to get into the Orange Bowl Jamboree parade. They weren’t allowed because their act was deemed too silly, so they said, ‘You know what? The heck with it, we’re going to start out own parade,'” said Levin. “Forty-two years later, we’re still here, and the jamboree is no longer in existence.”

Attendees highlighted the best parts as they shared their love for the parade.

“The whole thing, I love it,” said Gail. “They’re all my favorite floats.”

“This is amazing, I’ve had so much fun,” said a woman.

“It’s incredible; we come every year, and it’s the greatest thing to ever happen in Coconut Grove, to grace Coconut Grove in Miami, Florida,” said a third attendee. “I’m telling you right now: It’s the greatest thing.”

“I love King Mango Strut, this is the real Miami,” added a fourth attendee.

As the sun set on this year’s parade, Levin highlighted the importance of the event.

“This parade represents one of the last vestiges of the old Grove, besides the Coconut Grove Art Festival and Gifford Lane Art [Stroll],” he said. “It’s one of the old Grove traditions that still keep rolling every year, bringing out friends and family, bringing the community together like nothing else.”

Volunteers hosted an after-party after the parade.

