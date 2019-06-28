‘On Your Feet’ takes center stage for opening show in London

LONDON (WSVN) – Audience members at the opening night’s show of “On Your Feet” in London were in for a surprise as the Estefans were in attendance at the event.

After the Broadway show had a successful U.S. tour, the production made its first international debut at the London Coliseum in England, Thursday night.

The show’s story is based on the life and music of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, who were joined by their family members at the premier.

Estefan and his son played bongos and greeted fans on the red carpet.

Over 13 nationalities were represented on stage.

The show’s star who plays Gloria, Christie Prades, is from Miami and George Loannides, who plays Emilio, is from the United Kingdom.

