‘On Chesil Beach’ cast talk romance

Yet another blockbuster hits theaters this weekend. “On Chesil Beach” is expected to blow away “Infinity War” and “Deadpool” combined, so get your tickets now! We went to London to talk with the stars of the most anticipated movie of the year.

This is what a wedding night is supposed to look like, but this is how Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle spend their honeymoon in “On Chesil Beach.”

Billy Howle (as Edward Mayhew): “We’re man and wife. That’s what you promised.”

It seems Saoirse’s not that interested in getting it on with Billy. Ouch!

Saoirse Ronan: “I don’t think she’s ready for it and I think that’s partly because she has grown up in a family that’s quite conservative and not very open when it comes to how they feel.”

So … his consolation prize? A hall pass to sleep with other women. Every man’s dream, right? Well, not for Billy’s character.

Billy Howle: “I understand his reaction and I understand where that comes from. The way he hears it is not actually what she’s saying. What she’s saying is I love you, and that isn’t what he hears.”

Based on the book of the same name, Saoirse jumped at the chance to star in the film, but did have one on-set pet peeve.

While “On Chesil Beach” shows Saoirse’s and Billy’s romantic road to marriage, it also proves love doesn’t conquer all.

Saoirse Ronan: “They’re trapped in this place of just not really being able to say how they feel. All they know is that they love each other and that’s what makes it heartbreaking.”

