Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ breaks new record

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Rodrigo visit's People Now on November 5, 2019 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single “Drivers License” has broken the Spotify record for most streams of a song in a single week.

The song was streamed 65,873,080 times during the week ending on Jan. 14, according to Spotify’s global weekly Top 200 chart.

Last week, Spotify announced that the song had set the platform’s record for most streams in a day for a non-holiday tune on Jan. 11. It then beat its own record on Jan 12.

Rodrigo’s song, about teenage heartbreak, also broke the record for “the biggest first week streaming debut ever globally” on Amazon Music following its release.

The singer thanked fans on Twitter, saying it was had to comprehend how quickly the song has broken records.

Rodrigo currently stars in Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical – The Series.”

