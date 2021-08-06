Olivia Rodrigo is 18, so obviously she’s active on social media. Gen Z, am I right? Now, she’s using the internet to go undercover. Shameless social media influencer Alex Miranda is here to explain.

Now, did you ever want to know how Olivia gets out of a bad date or if she’s a “Rick and Morty” fan?

The internet is totally random, but it can also be “good 4 u.”

Olivia Rodrigo is a singer, actor and now, detective?!

Olivia Rodrigo: “Today, I’m going undercover on the internet.”

Well, sort of. On the latest episode of GQ’s “Actually Me,” Olivia responds to real comments from another account, like one posted on YouTube, under her performance of “Driver’s License” on SNL.

Olivia Rodrigo: “It looks like she’s wearing a necklace with, ‘I still bleeping love you,’ engraved on it. Or is it just me? Love her so much.”

After confirming that to be true, she added…

Olivia Rodrigo: “And it’s a locket, too, but I won’t tell you what I put in it. That’s for me to know.”

But over on Twitter.

Olivia Rodrigo: “‘How did Olivia Rodrigo get her driver’s license if she can’t parallel park?’ Nowadays in California, when you take your driver’s test, you do not need to parallel park. I passed with flying colors.”

And for us adults who felt those lyrics deep down, this Instagram query…

Olivia Rodrigo: “Luke asks, ‘You were in high school this whole time?’ Yes, I was, just graduated. Feeling so stoked about it.”

Yup, Olivia is just 18 years old, but heartbreak knows no age.

Olivia Rodrigo: “Next, Quora.”

For this one, a shoutout to all the people pleasers.

Olivia Rodrigo: “‘How does Olivia Rodrigo get out of a bad date?’ If there’s, like, a bad date situation going on, I just, like, do the whole thing and wait until they drop me off, because I don’t want to, like, make it uncomfortable and be like, ‘I wanna leave.'”

And, hey, Wikipedia didn’t mess this one up.

Olivia Rodrigo: “‘Rodrigo first appeared on screen in an Old Navy commercial.’ Yes, that was my first ever job. I was in, like, first grade or something, and the only thing I had to do was turn around and go, ‘Ah!'”

And, finally, a burning question over on Reddit.

Olivia Rodrigo: “‘Is she a fan of ‘Rick and Morty?’ I haven’t watched an episode of ‘Rick and Morty.’ I feel like I should. I have a lot of friends who are obsessed with it, so maybe that’s on the agenda.”

Olivia shared that “Driver’s License” is her favorite song she’s ever written.

She also thinks she has no personal style yet, and she recently got her first “big girl” apartment.

