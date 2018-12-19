Olivia Newton-John memoir coming out in US in 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Newton-John’s autobiography, released last fall in her longtime home Australia, comes out in the U.S. in 2019.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Tuesday that “Don’t Stop Believin”‘ would be published March 12. The book will include a new afterword by the award-winning singer and actress, known for such hits as “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” and for her starring role in the movie version of “Grease.”

The 70-year-old said in September that she was again being treated for breast cancer. She was first diagnosed in 1992.

