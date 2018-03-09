Sundays are a great time to relax with family and friends, but this Sunday, why not spice things up by inviting an alleged double murderer into you living room? It’s an O.J. interview where he describes the murder of his ex-wife and her friend — if he did it — but the interviewer says it’s a confession.

O.J. Simpson: “Forget everything you think you know about that night, because I know the facts better than anyone.”

Yep, O.J. is talking about the murders and how he would have done them — if he did it. Which, of course, he swears he didn’t.

This interview went down 12 years ago but is just now being released.

O.J. Simpson: “I’m gonna tell you a story you’ve never heard before.”

And the woman who sat down with him, Judith Regan, says it started with a bizarre phone call.

Judith Regan: “Actually, I thought it was some kind of scam and didn’t believe it and thought, ‘This guy’s a lunatic.'”

But it was real — and it came with one caveat.

Judith Regan: “The only condition he had was, he didn’t want to call it ‘I Did It.'”

It came with one big “if.”

Judith Regan: “He wanted to put an ‘if’ in front of it so that he would have deniability with his children.”

But this Sunday’s show is more than the interview.

Judith Regan: “It’s really, really shocking, and I don’t use that world lightly.”

Soledad O’Brien watches with a panel of experts, ranging from a domestic violence expert, to an FBI profiler, to O.J. prosecutor Chris Darden.

Christopher Darden: “It made me angry. It was painful, and I think that people watching this tape are going to be affected.”

Soledad talked with Deco about the bombshell show, and said watching with Darden was pretty tough.

Soledad O’Brien: “Chris Darden, the former prosecutor, looked like he had been punched in the gut. Watching O.J. Simpson, who he could never get on the stand, to testify, to watch him walk through, hypothetically, what happened that night.”

Juror: “We find Orenthal James Simpson not guilty of the crime of murder.”

Soledad cut her teeth as a reporter covering the “Trial of the Century.”

“Yeah, I covered it. It was one of the first things I covered as a reporter and working in TV news.”

So we had to ask: Is she buyin’ what The Juice is sellin’?

Soledad O’Brien: “I think you have to look at his body language, listen to what he’s saying.”

O.J. Simpson: “I do remember I grabbed the knife. I do remember that portion.”

Soledad O’Brien: “It’s framed as a hypothetical, but it’s very specific. I think you have to take all of that into account.”

O.J. Simpson: “This is one story the whole world got wrong.”

Hear O.J.’s “imagined” version of events when “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” airs this Sunday night at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

