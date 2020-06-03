Ohh! Lashes makes customers’ eyelashes stand out while wearing a mask

Batwoman isn’t the only one wearing a mask when going out these days. We all are! Now that only half your face is front and center, Deco’s checking out a place that’s making sure all eyes will be on yours.

You know what they say: the eyes are the window to the soul, and now that we’re all wearing masks, that couldn’t be more true.

Ohh! Lashes has a brand new home in Miami, and they’re ready to help you make sure all eyes are on your eyes.

Tamara Lake-Mair, Ohh! Lashes: “We really do need to focus on our eyes, being that our masks are covering our face the whole time.”

Eyelash extensions are one way to really make your peepers pop!

Technicians work with the clients to figure out what kind of look they want, whether it’s something chic…

Tamara Lake-Mair: “I know Janine really likes our 100% natural eyelashes. It gives you a more natural look because it’s real hair.”

Or a little more va, va, voom.

Tamara Lake-Mair: “Stephanie prefers a thicker, fuller look and cat eyes, so what we used with Stephanie was a mixture between silk lashes and volume lashes.”

Ohh! Lashes is taking safety concerns seriously and leaving certain work spaces empty for social distancing, but they also have a private room for a total one-on-one experience.

Jenine Howard, customer: “I feel like a new woman being able to come out and get my lashes done. It’s been a long, what is it, over 70 days of quarantine? so it feels good to get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Lash extensions aren’t the only way to make your eyes stand out.

You can also have fun with makeup!

Tamara Lake-Mair: “You can play with your colors for eye shadow. You can match your mask. You can mask what you’re wearing. We’re not seeing people’s smiles anymore. We’re not seeing expression. Now’s a good a time as any for people to really go out and do something that’s focusing on their eye area.”

Eyelashes? Check.

Makeup? On point.

Mask? In place.

Now you know you’re going to be the apple of everyone’s eyes.

Stephanie Armas, customer: “I’ve been getting my eyelashes done for 10 years. Even my kids noticed when I didn’t have them done, so I’m happy that I look like a princess again.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ohh! Lashes

4678 SW 72nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33155

305-890-8806

ohhlashes.com

