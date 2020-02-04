Oh My Gel recreates Kylie Jenner’s viral leopard print nails

Of course, Kylie is always a trendsetter, and she’s tipped us off to a new fab style. Deco visited a salon that’s taking your nails on a wild adventure.

Let loose and take a walk on the wild side.

At Oh My Gel in Miami, there’s nothing wrong with embracing your animal instincts.

Teresita Hernandez, Oh My Gel: “We love keeping up with trends but also twisting them up a little bit so that they’re not so identical to everything else going out.”

This season’s hottest nail trend will have you feeling like the cat’s meow. It’s a cool take on a French manicure that incorporates leopard print.

Kylie Jenner rocked the look on New Year’s Eve, and it went viral.

Teresita Hernandez: “It’s definitely making a big roar, I guess you could say, in social media.”

The mani starts with a sheer base coat then gets colorful. You can rock something more traditional like beige for the tips or go all out with tons of bright colors.

Teresita Hernandez: “We’re in Miami, so sometimes you gotta have a little color, a little spice in it.”

Now, it’s time to make everything look spot on.

Teresita Hernandez: “Just with some black polish, and literally making like parenthesis that are a little bit thicker than others and a couple little dots is how you’re able to accomplish the look.”

For the final step, go in with a matte top coat.

Teresita Hernandez: “Matte top coat kind of gives it more real effect of the actual fur. Even though with shiny it looks super cute, but the matte, I think, it just kind of contributes more to the aesthetic.”

Now that’s what I call fierce.

Jamie Rejes, customer: “I love them. I love that it’s the French look, but it’s not traditional. I feel great. I can’t wait to show them off.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Oh My Gel

Beauty Mall Suites

West Lake Shopping Center

15140 SW 72nd St., Suite 112

Miami, FL 33193

305-338-8498

www.instagram.com/oh_my_gel/

beautymallsuites.com/index.php/portfolio/oh-my-gel/

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.