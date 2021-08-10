Food, drinks and games, what could be better? All of that does sound fun, but how about in a new, beautiful, sophisticated environment on South Beach? Deco’s Alex Miranda is at a new gastro-gaming concept that’s opening soon, and he has darts in his hand, so don’t come at him sideways.

When you think of darts, you probably picture a dive bar, but Oche Miami Beach, a new gastro-gaming restaurant, has digitized the classic game and in style!

Gilles Gillesen, Oche Miami Beach: “It’s really simplified, and the scoring is done for you, so you can take your time, have a drink.”

I’ll take this egg-cellent option all in a wood-paneled private booth! And don’t forget the finger foods…

Gilles Gillesen: “It’s all presented in a way, on a stick or on a paper, so you can eat it and not get greasy.”

Alex Miranda: “So you’ve thought of everything.”

All right, so let’s get to it!

Amy: “Hey, guys, we’re going to play high-striker. Are you ready?”

So ready, I’ll even stand here, and look, just an inch from the target!

Alex Miranda: “OK, obviously I’m a dart pro!”

Yeah, about that, though.

Amy: “You got a two.”

Alex Miranda: “What do you mean?”

Turns out, dart-throwing isn’t as simple as just trying to hit the center.

Alex Miranda: “That’s all I got?”

Amy: “Um-hmm, you can see on the scoreboard too.”

But at Oche, this screen does all the math for you! It’s kind of like bowling, but with darts and no less heated.

Alex Miranda: “All right. This is the update on the game. I really don’t want to worry about Wendy or Amy, but Maya and Megan are the real competition here.”

However…

Alex Miranda: “There’s a secret to winning this.”

In three simple steps. One, pound a few back.

Gilles Gillesen: “Your hands get steady. There’s no pressure anymore.”

Alex Miranda: “Ayyyeee! Wait wait wait! So that means 14? You see?”

Two, intimidate your opponents.

Alex Miranda: “Good luck, Amy!”

Amy: “Thanks, Alex!”

And three, in case one and two don’t work, just enjoy the international street food-inspired menu…

Michael, chef: “You have like a sensation of one thing. Then, the second one, then the third, just in one bite.”

And eat your pride.

Hour and a half sessions start at $100 for four people but can fit up to 12 for $300.

FOR MORE INFO:

Oche Miami Beach

200 South Pointe Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.oche.com

