“Ocean’s 8” is full of female power, and while the women in the movie channel their inner bad girls on screen, Deco found out that they play really nice off it.

Sandra Bullock (as Debbie Ocean): “In three and a half weeks, the Met is going to have its annual ball, and we are going to rob it.”

Sandra Bullock is pulling off the heist of the year in “Ocean’s 8.” If that movie title sounds familiar, it’s because Sandra’s playing Debbie Ocean, the sister of heist master Danny Ocean — George Clooney’s character in “Ocean’s Eleven.”

But as Cate Blanchett points out, the comparisons between the two movies end there.

Cate Blanchett: “It’s not a remake, and nor is it a sequel.”

Well, then, what is it?

Cate Blanchett: “It’s kind of like a diversion, so you’ve got kind of the pedigree and the kind of understanding of what the previous films were, but we’ve gone on a completely different way that is kind of, I think, it’s ours.”

Sandra Bullock: “And we honor them.”

Now that that’s out of the way, it’s time to get into the all-star cast, which is full of girl power like Sandra and Cate, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna.

And when you’ve gotta come together to rip off a $150 million necklace…

Sandra Bullock: “I think the bond’s become pretty strong. It’s very protective as well, and it’s very supportive.”

Sandra says this friendship is really strong, despite the competition to land roles in Hollywood.

Sandra Bullock: “If you look at a tabloid magazine, they’re never saying, you know…”

Awkwafina: “‘They love each other.'”

Sandra Bullock: “‘Brad Pitt and somebody else in a catfight.”

Awkwafina: “‘Cause they have their periods, yeah.”

Cate Blanchett: “Boys don’t get periods.”

No, Cate, they don’t. But back to the women. The truth is…

Sandra Bullock: “We all know what our part is, and it’s about, if one isn’t uplifting the other, then we’ve failed as a group.”

That bond extends to their lives off-screen.

Cate Blanchett: “Sometimes you all get on for the time you make the movie, but what’s been so rewarding and fantastic for me is there’s been friendship and being connected after the movie.”

That’s something newcomer to the big screen Awkwafina agrees with.

Awkwafina: “I feel completely safe with them. I can go to Sandy for anything, and Cate I can … Yeah, Cate has my back.”

“Ocean’s 8” breaks its way into theaters June 8.

