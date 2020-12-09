O Lounge on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas transforms into Ho Ho Ho Lounge for the holidays

We may not get snow in South Florida and COVID has obviously put a damper on the holidays, but chin up people! Christmas is on, and we’ve got a lot to champagne to celebrate. Alex Miranda has the details on a festive pop-up in Fort Lauderdale.

You know, on “Game of Thrones,” they kept saying, “Winter is coming.”

We’re getting a taste of it now, and if that’s not enough, a pop-up bar is helping you feel all festive for the holidays.

Winter in South Florida is basically summer minus a few degrees, but we can still get into the Christmas spirit!

O Lounge on Las Olas has transformed into the Ho Ho Ho Lounge for the holidays!

Ashley Evans, Ho Ho Ho Lounge: “In South Florida, we have summer year-round. People don’t get to really experience that Christmas-y vibe. With Ho Ho Ho Lounge opening, people can come in, have that warm holiday experience.”

The cocktail menu is sure to warm your heart.

Ashley Evans: “The general idea behind it was holiday cheer.”

No Christmas is complete without eggnog, so the Ho Ho Ho Lounge has a drink called the Cha, Cha, Chai.

Ashley Evans: “You get your delicious cocktail that has espresso in it, and then, we have eggnog in there, as well as a chai infusion.”

The Holiday Redemption is an adult version of hot apple cider, and the Snowball Margarita is a fan favorite.

Lisa Poulsen, customer: “My cocktail is so good. I actually love tequila, and I was really interested in how they were gonna make a margarita Christmas-y. They did a fine job!”

You’ve probably noticed all the Christmas decorations by now.

Ho Ho Ho Lounge went all out!

Ashley Evans: “I came up with the idea. As a child kind of you’re lying underneath the Christmas tree, and you look up and you see all the Christmas elements of that.”

There’s an upside down Christmas tree, presents across the ceiling, even Santa is here — with his mask on of course.

Good thinking, St. Nick. Speaking of which…

Ashley Evans: “Obviously, our guests’ safety is priority, so we wanted to provide an experience where they can come in, enjoy great cocktails and food, but in a safe, COVID-friendly way.”

And hey look, this is picture perfect — a photo booth!

Ashley Evans: “The photo booth was brought in for our guests to get that take home memory scrapbook experience.”

The holiday season really is here in SoFlo. You’ve just gotta look for it!

Lisa Poulsen: “This is the first feeling of Christmas I’ve had. We set up a couple little things in my house, but in here, it’s just so festive and fun.”

Ho Ho Ho Lounge is sticking around in Fort Lauderdale until Dec. 26.

They’re open at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

