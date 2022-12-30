FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New Year’s Eve preparations are drawing closer to an end as South Floridians are ready to celebrate the end of another 12-month cycle.

Crews were hard at work Friday ahead of Fort Lauderdale’s Downtown Countdown, one of the biggest free events in Broward County that will help people say goodbye to 2022.

“Fort Lauderdale is the yachting and boating capital of the world for that reason our symbol is the anchor,” said the Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Dean J. Trantalis.

People can watch the anchor drop near Southwest Second Street and Southwest Fifth Avenue where the party starts at 4:30 p.m., Saturday.

The anchor is decked out with nearly 12,000 LED lights and weighs more than 700 pounds.

Attendees should expect music, food, and fun for the whole family.

“It’s going to be an exciting night and a lot of things for the kids,” said Trantalis. “Starting at 4:30, we’ll have bounce houses, pony rides, and face painting.”

Along Las Olas, businesses prepped for the big crowds New Year’s Eve is destined to bring out.

“New Year’s Eve, we are the place to be down here in Las Olas,” said Emily Dall, director of operations for PDKN Restaurant Group. “Then you can come upstairs to this great nightclub, $20.23, 9 o’clock till the clock strikes midnight we’ve got a big party up here.”

At 6 p.m., Saturday, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale is also throwing a party.

Meanwhile, in Miami-Dade County, several areas organized their own preparations for the upcoming jollification.

In Biscayne Bay, the construction for the parties is almost done as well.

On Thursday, work crews continued setting up the concert stage at Bayfront Park for their free New Year’s Eve bash, where people will be able to enjoy music from 24 performers, fireworks and a digital big orange.

The event is expected to bring in nearly 100,000 people and a special guest from South Africa, Nomcebo Zikode, is set to end the night.

“This year’s event is even bigger than last year’s,” said City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. “These artists are A-List artists. They have a certain level of equipment and needs and have all been adhered to. So, this has been a full concert-level setup.”

As safety is the police’s first priority, Ocean Drive was barricaded to block off traffic for its very own 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration.

“This is the marquee event for New Year’s Eve, not only in the city of Miami but probably all of South Florida,” said Chief Manuel Morales with Miami police. “We’re incredibly conscious of the need to have a very solid plan so, it is an all-hands approach.”

No matter where you are, you will be able to find a celebration throughout Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

