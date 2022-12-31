MIAMI (WSVN) - The stage is set at various New Year’s Eve celebrations across South Florida, including massive events in downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, as revelers of all ages prepare to party their way into 2023.

People who spoke to 7News on Saturday afternoon echoed a shared sentiment.

“Hoping for, it could be a good year,” said 8-year-old Amelia Cardenas.

7News cameras captured people flocking to Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Others opted to head to downtown Fort Lauderdale near Las Olas.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in both celebrations.

Saying goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at Bayfront Park is something 8-year-old Amelia Cardenas and her family do every year.

“The environment is so [family-friendly], and we can enjoy the day, the party, the celebration,” said Analila Rivera, Cardenas’ mother.

People at Bayfront Park can enjoy the festivities with lots of delicious food and drinks. There will be 24 performers taking the stage, including Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval.

“There’s multiple Grammy winners and multiple Latin Grammy winners [who will be] on the stage. This is a free event, but it is a full-blown concert,” said an organizer.

The downtown Miami festivities would not be complete without the iconic orange display

“That orange, I love when it has the glasses; it’s kind of funny,” said Cardenas.

When asked if she plans to stay up until midnight, Cardenas replied, “Umm, yes, if my mom tells me that I can be allowed to.”

But for the little ones who can’t, the Museum of Discovery and Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale held a Noon Year’s Eve bash with their own little dance party.

“So while we’re celebrating everything good about 2022, looking forward to ’23, we’re also showcasing some of the really cool science that we do each and every day here at the museum,” said MODS CEO Joe Cox.

As for the massive party taking place blocks away from the museum, it will culminate with an anchor drop at midnight. It’s not just any anchor; this one is decked out with nearly 12,000 LED lights and weighs around 700 pounds.

As they wait for the clock to strike 12, South Floridians said they’re just looking forward to what’s to come.

“I would say just being with the family and all peace and love,” said a reveler at Bayfront Park.

No matter where people are, they will be able to find a celebration throughout Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

