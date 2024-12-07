KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A new production of a classic holiday ballet in the Florida Keys is putting a twist on tradition.

“Nutcracker Key West” stars 16 professional dancers, along with about 200 children and adults.

It transforms Tchaikovsky’s timeless story of a young girl’s visit to the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy into an engaging island fantasy.

The stage served as an interpretation of Key West’s coral reef environment and rich seafaring heritage.

One of the cast members, professional dancer Maurizio Nardi, said he has seen the younger performers grow as the production took shape.

“It’s a pleasure to see little ones coming, even in this production, from knowing nothing to blossoming and actually taking ownership of their steps,” he said. “I believe that dance is not only about the artistic side, but it has to do with high social skills.”

Performances of “Nutcracker Key West” will continue at the Tennessee Williams Theatre until Dec. 15. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.