Not Your Basic Picnic plans your Valentine’s Day date so you don’t have to

The last year or so has not been a picnic, but it can be for Valentine’s Day. You can enjoy a romantic date with your better half, without having to do any of the planning or preparation.

Yogi Bear perfected the art of ruining picnics for people. Now, Not Your Basic Picnic wants to perfect yours.

Life’s a beach this Valentine’s Day, thanks to Andrea Cordoba and Chelsey Sanborn, who came up with the concept.

Andrea Cordoba, Not Your Basic Picnic: “Not Your Basic Picnic is our luxury picnic planning service. The options are totally customizable based on the customer.”

Chelsey Sanborn, Not Your Basic Picnic: “What’s so great about our picnics is that we set everything up for you, so you can take out all the guesswork. All you have to do is show up and have a great time.”

It’s really that simple, which is how it should be for Valentine’s Day.

And Not Your Basic Picnic is offering something super sweet for the holiday.

Chelsey Sanborn: “We took one of our themes that we already have and just shot Cupid’s bow through it, so we have hearts, candies, red balloons. It’s really romantic and very special.”

Lovey dovey arts and crafts, too, with beautiful views on Crandon Beach in Key Biscayne. You can get it all for $130. Now that’s a sweetheart deal Will and Emily can get behind.

Emily Krasnow: “This picnic was extremely intimate and romantic because there was no one else around, and it was incredibly customizable. We got to pick the location and the food.”

Will Stahmer: “It was awesome for us because it wasn’t our traditional dinner date, and the ladies helped us set this all up, and it took all the pressure off my hands.”

Can you hear that? That’s the beautiful sound of peace and quiet.

Chelsey Sanborn: “You don’t have to wait in long lines or be in crowded restaurants. You just get to spend time with your loved one, celebrating your love, which is what Valentine’s Day is all about.”

Not Your Basic Picnic is available all over SoFlo. Their picnics are for two or four people.

FOR MORE INFO:

Not Your Basic Picnic

instagram.com/notyourbasicpicnic

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.