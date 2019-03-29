Norwegian Cruise Line offers teachers chance to win free cruise

(WSVN) - Teachers across the nation work hard every day educating the public, and now there’s a way to say thank you in an extra special way.

Norwegian Cruise Line opened up its 2019 Giving Joy Contest where you can nominate your favorite teacher so they could have a chance at winning a free seven-day cruise.

Teachers who want to nominate themselves can also do so.

The company said 15 teachers in the U.S. and Canada will be picked after the contest ends at 11:59 p.m. ET, April 12.

On Monday, there were already more than one million votes.

OVER ONE MILLION VOTES & COUNTING! Continue to nominate and vote for your favorite teacher for a chance at Free Cruises and $15,000 for their school: https://t.co/2W18vocM3w #CruiseNorwegian pic.twitter.com/oin4IWNKOd — Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) March 25, 2019

Winners will receive a free cruise for two, an invitation to the award ceremony on May 3rd in Seattle with airfare and accommodations paid for and the chance to win their school a grand prize of $15,000.

To nominate a teacher, click here.

