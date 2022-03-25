MIAMI (WSVN) - Spring break coupled with a major music festival is set to bring some ultra congestion to the roads.

The stages are set, the music is bumping and the festival goers have made it to South Florida.

“I’m excited for Ultra. This is going to be my first time,” said ​festival goer Patrick Senires.

In less than 24 hours, Ultra Music Festival will be making its comeback after two years of COVID cancellations. More than 55,000 electronic dance music lovers are expected to pack downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park this weekend.

“I’m expecting it’s going to be a little bit wild,” said​ resident Luisa Hernandez.

As festival goers get ready for a wild weekend, downtown residents prepare for some wild traffic.​

“The whole street is going to be closed. I’m seeing more traffic than ever,” said Hernandez.

Starting Thursday night, the northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard will be shut down from Southeast First to Northeast Fourth Street.

Cars will be rerouted through the southbound lanes and drivers heading south will be rerouted west on Northeast Sixth Street.

“I’m not going out this weekend; that’s my plan. I’m only staying in my apartment. I’m not using my car, for sure not going too” said Hernandez.

Others who spoke to 7News said they’re taking a different approach, thinking they may avoid Downtown altogether.

“We’ll just go to Coral Gables, Little Havana, Design District,” said resident Paul Calendrillo.

“We are going to have hundreds of uniform personnel working throughout Ultra weekend,” said Miami Police in a video.

Miami Police said they are also ready for the weekend, by putting out a video letting people know they’re beefing up their presence all around downtown and encouraging a drug free zone by providing amnesty boxes.​

“The amnesty boxes gives patrons a no consequence chance to dispose of any restricted item before entering the festival,” said a Miami Police officer in the video.

Officers, city leaders and organizers are hoping everyone has a fun but safe weekend.

“Be safe, drink your water, and we’ll see everyone out there,” said a festival goer in a black shirt.

“See everyone out there, let’s go,” said Senires.

The road closures will be in full affect from Friday through Sunday.

