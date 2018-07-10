North West featured in first fashion campaign and she’s only 5

(CNN) — North West has just set a new bar for 5-year-olds.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian West is featured in her first fashion campaign for Fendi.

The digital campaign, titled #MeandMyPeekaboo features North laying in a grassy field alongside her mom and grandmother, Kris Jenner, to promote the brand’s Peekaboo purse.

Diego Villarreal, the photographer who shot the campaign posted one of the photos to his Instagram account.

There’s also a video from the shoot that Vogue Taiwan posted, featuring West and her mom picking flowers and hanging out by a pool while carrying her own mini version of the Peekaboo bag.

Fendi’s creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi told WWD, “In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities. It’s an iconic family, who is known for its appearance, but we wanted to bring more of an intimate side to the table.”

But this isn’t North’s high-end fashion debut. The famous Kardashian-West offspring appeared in her own photo shoot in CR Fashion Book when she was just 13 months old.

