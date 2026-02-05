NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The cold air earlier this week caused iguanas to rain down from trees. A pizza joint North Palm Beach used the reptiles as inspiration — and a topping — for one of its new pies.

Bucks Coal Fired in North Palm Beach unveiled “The Everglades,” a pizza topped with iguana meat.

“For the star of the show, iguana. This is the first iguana pizza in the history of mankind,” a cook said as he put the finishing touches on the new menu item.

During the recent cold snap that sent temperatures plunging into the 30s and 40s, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allowed people to collect cold-stunned iguanas and turn them in.

In total, Floridians dropped off more than 5,000 green iguanas to sites around the state.

Trapper Ryan Izquierdo brought in the ingredients to Bucks Coal Fired . “The Everglades” is so popular, the restaurant’s owners are looking for more suppliers.

