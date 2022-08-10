Looking for the latest and greatest places to hang out? Then look no further than Miami’s North Miami neighborhood. The area is bustling with great food, art and drinks. Don’t believe us? Take a tour with Deco.

North Miami has a lot to offer.

Gabriel Ramos: “North Miami is a beautiful city, growing so fast, so we like it. That’s why we come here often.”

Luis Valle: “It’s an old school Miami neighborhood. There’s still a lot of real Miami here. We got the museum, a lot of art and culture, small mom and pop shops.”

Even taking a stroll will make an impression.

Luis Valle “They have the NoMi Art Walk here which is bi-monthly. It’s probably the best time to come here and spend a few hours out in North Miami and just kind of roam around the neighborhood and look at the different shops and stop by the different murals.”

On the tour, you can check out the works from local artists, like this piece called “Sea Turtle Spirit.”

Luis Valle: “It’s just a way to give an ode to the sea life and a reminder to take care of it and take care of the sea animals and be conscious of what you’re doing in the water.”

Gabriel Ramos: “They’re beautiful, and it makes the city even more beautiful.”

Sip back and relax with some beer at Epoca Brewing.

Chris Funk: “So we have some fun things that we can offer. Our first offering is a Session Hazy, which is a lower alcohol content IPA. We also have a double IPA called the Zeenith.”

Great for unwinding in their tap room or enjoy the weather out in their garden.

Chris Funk: “It’s a really comfortable spot, especially when the sun goes down. It’s a really, really nice environment, very cozy, and a very tropical vibe. “

And if you’re looking for some quick bites to go with your beers, they have local vendors come every Thursday through Sunday.

Chris Funk: “We have really wonderful partnerships with food vendors. Tonight we have Coney Burger, which also won Best Burger in Miami. Simali, they’re going to be doing a tapas menu starting in the middle of August, and we have other exciting food activations that are going to be popping up here.”

Connor Malnack: “It’s definitely a place I would come to hang out at after work, on the weekends.”

Then there’s Mimmo’s.

Mimmo’s is an Italian market, cafe and cheese factory, and you’re invited to get handsy with the mozzarella.

Bruno Ponce: “We do a cheese class once a month, so the idea is, customers come in and they make fresh mozzarella, fresh burrata and different shapes, and then they take them home.”

The fun doesn’t stop when the class is done.

Bruno Ponce: “When they finish the cheese class, we do a cheese tasting, cold cut.”

By the end of the day, you’ll be the charcuterie board master at your next party!

Giovanna: “Almost every week we come here, and right now it was such a cool experience, and I’m going to tell all my friends to do it. It was really fun!”

For More Info:

NoMi Art Walk

770 NE 125th St., North Miami, FL 33161

nomiartwalk.com

Epoca Brewing Company

12355 NE 13th Ave. #108, North Miami, FL 33161

epocabrewing.com

Mimmo’s Mozzarella Italian Market, Cafe & Cheese Factory

475 NE 123rd St., North Miami, FL 33161

mimmosmozzarellaitaliancafe.com

