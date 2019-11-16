North Miami BrewFest raises funds for FIU program

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One of South Florida’s premier beer festivals brought local residents together while raising funds for students at Florida International University.

The annual North Miami BrewFest, held Saturday on the lawn of the North Miami Museum of Contemporary Art, featured over 200 different craft beers from local breweries.

It also offered a wide array of gourmet bites, like slow-roasted tenderloin, barbecue brisket and empanadas from vendors across South Florida.

The event was hosted in collaboration between the City of North Miami and FIU, with the funds raised going to the Brewing Science Program at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourist Management.

Participants said it was another year of food, fun and first-rate craft beers.

