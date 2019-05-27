North and Saint West sing at Kanye’s Sunday Service

(CNN) — Kanye West’s Sunday Services are becoming a family affair.

Two of his children, daughter North and son Saint, popped up in videos reportedly from this week’s service.

North, who turns 6 next month and her younger brother Saint, 3, were part of a children’s choir that sang the Prince penned tune “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Joining them in the song, which was made famous by Sinead O’Connor, was their cousin Penelope Disick, 6.

The trio can be seen in the front of the choir in a video shared on social media.

Kanye’s Sunday Services have quickly become the in thing in the music industry as they are by invitation only and feature a mass choir and Ye performing.

His eldest, North, has become one of the stars of the weekly event with videos often making the rounds showing her both singing and dancing.

In addition to North and Saint, West and his wife Kim Kardashian West are also the parents to daughter Chicago, 1, and son Psalm born earlier this month.

