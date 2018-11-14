Nor’easter/ Good Spirits Fifth & Fed

Cook up a storm of flavor with this sweet and spicy seafood dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Joseph Parsons

The Restaurant: Good Spirits Fifth & Fed, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Nor’easter

Ingredients:

6 oz. halibut

1 cup mango purée

1/2 teaspoon curry

1/4 teaspoon ginger

4 oz. baby spinach

1 oz. butter

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

1 cauliflower cut in half (roasted)

Method of Preparation:

Season halibut on both sides with salt and pepper. Add oil in a fry pan and let it cook on each side 5 minutes at medium heat.

Add olive oil, salt and pepper on the cauliflower and bake at 420º for 11 minutes until roasted.

In a medium fry pan, add mango purée, curry and ginger and let it cook for 10 minutes at low heat and finish with butter.

Sauté baby spinach with salt and pepper.

To Plate:

Place roasted cauliflower on plate, sautéed spinach on top. Then place the fish and drizzle the sauce around the cauliflower.

Serves: 1

Serving Suggestion:

Basil Lemonade (muddled blueberries, basil, vodka)

Good Spirits Fifth & Fed

476 N Federal Hwy.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 523-2580

goodspiritsrestaurant.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.