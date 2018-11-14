Nor’easter/ Good Spirits Fifth & Fed

Cook up a storm of flavor with this sweet and spicy seafood dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Joseph Parsons
The Restaurant: Good Spirits Fifth & Fed, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Nor’easter
Ingredients:
6 oz. halibut
1 cup mango purée
1/2 teaspoon curry
1/4 teaspoon ginger
4 oz. baby spinach
1 oz. butter
Salt and pepper
Olive oil
1 cauliflower cut in half (roasted)
Method of Preparation:
- Season halibut on both sides with salt and pepper. Add oil in a fry pan and let it cook on each side 5 minutes at medium heat.
- Add olive oil, salt and pepper on the cauliflower and bake at 420º for 11 minutes until roasted.
- In a medium fry pan, add mango purée, curry and ginger and let it cook for 10 minutes at low heat and finish with butter.
- Sauté baby spinach with salt and pepper.
To Plate:
Place roasted cauliflower on plate, sautéed spinach on top. Then place the fish and drizzle the sauce around the cauliflower.
Serves: 1
Serving Suggestion:
Basil Lemonade (muddled blueberries, basil, vodka)
Good Spirits Fifth & Fed
476 N Federal Hwy.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 523-2580
goodspiritsrestaurant.com
