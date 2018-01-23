Nominees announced for 90th Academy Awards

It was an early morning for Hollywood’s power players. Oscar nominations dropped at 5:22 a.m., a very specific time, but when the academy says jump, you say, “How high?” Now, here’s a look at who had a reason to jump for joy.

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday in Hollywood. “The Shape of Water” leads the pack with 13 nominations including Best Picture.

“Call Me by Your Name,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” round out the Best Picture category.

Some history-making nominations were also announced.

Greta Gerwig is the fifth woman to ever be nominated for Best Director for “Lady Bird,” and Jordan Peele became the fifth African-American to get a Best Director nomination for “Get Out.”

Rounding out the directing category are Guillermo Del Toro for “The Shape of Water,” Christopher Nolan for “Dunkirk” and Paul Thomas Anderson for “Phantom Thread.”

The nominees for lead actress are front-runner Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Sally Hawkins for “The Shape of Water,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” Saoirse Ronan for “Lady Bird,” and Meryl Streep got her 21st career Oscar nomination for “The Post.”

Nominated for lead actor are Gary Oldman for “Darkest Hour,” Timothee Chalamet for “Call Me by Your Name,” Daniel Kaluuya for “Get Out,” Denzel Washington for his role in “Roman J. Israel Esq.” and Daniel Day-Lewis for what he says is his last movie — “Phantom Thread.”

Noticeably not in the category is James Franco for “The Disaster Artist,” as many wonder whether a recent sexual misconduct scandal would affect his chances.

Nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Allison Janney for “I, Tonya,” Laurie Metcalf for “Lady Bird,” Mary J. Blige for “Mudbound,” Lesley Manville for “Phantom Thread” and Octavia Spencer for “The Shape of Water.”

Nominees for Best Supporting Actor are Willem Dafoe for “The Florida Project” and Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“All the Money in the World’s” Christopher Plummer was also nominated. He stepped in at the last minute to replace Kevin Spacey because of sexual misconduct allegations, and Richard Jenkins rounded out the best supporting actor category for “The Shape of Water.”

It’s worth noting that Jordan Peele and Mary J. Blige are multiple nominees.

Blige is also up for original song in “Mudbound,” and Peele is also nominated for producer and for original screenplay in “Get Out.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.