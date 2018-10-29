Tiffany Haddish is so funny she can make us laugh until we cry, but this weekend Deco turned the tables — and almost made her cry. Grab your tissues. Chris Van Vliet is here with the hilariously emotional interview.

When it comes to Tiffany Haddish, what you see is what you get. She is raw, real, and unrestrained — but when we sat down with her this weekend, we got a teeny little glimpse at her softer, more sentimental side.

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “Free at last, free at last! I’m gonna go out there and shake this ass. Can we go to the club?”

Tanya is out of jail and out of her mind.

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “Where it says sex, what do you want me to put right there?”

Omari Hardwick (as Frank): “What do you wanna put?”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “Plenty.”

Tiffany Haddish brings Tanya to life in “Nobody’s Fool,” and while she tries to get her own life in order, she brings chaos to everyone and everything around her.

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “Every time you try to kill a man, you’re gonna squirt a little pee. I know that for sure.”

From vengeance on a guy catfishing her sister, to reconnecting with her weed-loving mom.

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “Momma, it’s Tanya.”

Whoopi Goldberg (as Lola): “Who?”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “It’s Tanya!”

Whoopi Goldberg (as Lola): “Oh, no. Tanya no here.”

We talked with Tiffany and director Tyler Perry, who said everyone will relate to Tanya.

Tyler Perry: “Everybody has a Tanya somewhere in their family, for sure, for sure.”

Tiffany Haddish: “We’ve got like three Tanyas in my family.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “Oooh, this is nice.”

You know what’s nice? Tiffany’s career right now.

Tiffany Haddish (as Carrie): “My suspicions were correct. You’re clinically dumb.”

In September, she starred in “Night School” opposite Kevin Hart. In October, she was in the political dramedy “The Oath.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Kai): “This is my house, [expletive]!”

And Friday, she’s back with “Nobody’s Fool.”

Tiffany Haddish: “Yes. I’ve been planning this for years.”

And the moment isn’t lost on her.

Tiffany Haddish: “You know what the best part for me was? About a month ago, a month and a half ago, the local movie theater where I used to go as a kid and like steal movies from, had two posters up. Both of them with me on them. ‘Nobody’s Fool’ was way bigger, and then there was ‘Night School,’ and I was like, ‘Yes! I [expletive] made it.’ Bleep that out, but yes, I made it.”

Just thinking about it almost made her verklempt.

Tiffany Haddish: “I was so excited about that, and I was so grateful. I’m so grateful, and I’m hormonal, too. You don’t see women have two movies side-by-side like that. That is huge. That is really huge, and I’m super happy about that.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “We’re gonna need a saw, some plastic, burner phones.”

And now she’s living the dream.

Tiffany Haddish: “I knew it would happen. I just didn’t know how it would happen, and I thought it was just gonna be a straight-to-home-video type of situation. But this is straight to the theaters, baby!”

Tika Sumpter (as Danica): “I gotta go to the bathroom.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “That’s good. You need to go let all those liquids out. You don’t wanna leave no DNA.”

“Nobody’s Fool” busts into theaters on Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.