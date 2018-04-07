“Johnnie-U” and “quiet” don’t belong in the same sentence, and yet here we are. He’s reviewing the new horror flick “A Quiet Place,” about a family being hunted by creatures that find prey by using sound. Johnnie somehow managed to tiptoe his way around long enough to safely send us this report.

Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here. I’m about to go see the new fright flick “A Quiet Place” — and yes, I know I gotta be quiet. When I come back, I’m gonna softly tell you guys all about it.

(This is gonna be so difficult.)

All right, in this movie, a family must try and live their lives in near total silence, because lurking in the shadows there’s some deadly creatures that hunt with their supersonic hearing. So the family does everything they can to be quiet.

And to make matters worse, the mom, played by Emily Blunt, is pregnant and is ready to have the baby. So not only do they have to protect the kids they have; they must prepare for a silent birth.

Well, folks, I gotta tell ya, I haven’t loved a horror flick like this in a long time. It’s so scary. For a flick with barely any dialogue, it was so well put together.

The sound plays such an important part between all the silence, and there are tons of those jump-out-of-your-seat moments.

The actors did such a great job acting without talking. You really felt the tension that the characters felt. I was on the edge of my seat throughout it. It’s a real nail-biter.

I liked “A Quiet Place” so much that for the first time I’m giving it a Johnnie-U four thumbs up!

This movie left me speechless, so I say quietly saunter over to theaters this weekend and check it out.

I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

