No reported COVID-19 issues at Florida theme parks after reopening

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida health officials said there have been no problems so far with the reopening of theme parks in the state.

Popular attractions like Universal Orlando, SeaWorld and Walt Disney World have been welcoming visitors over the past few weeks.

To date, no outbreaks of the virus have been reported related to the reopenings.

Park officials will continue to work with health officials to be on the lookout for any sudden spikes.

