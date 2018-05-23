No, Rebel Wilson was not ‘heavily photoshopped’ on the cover of Vogue

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has two words for people who say the “Pitch Perfect” star’s first Vogue Australia cover looks heavily photoshopped: aca-scue me?

Wilson proudly shared her debut cover on social media on Tuesday, but soon had to defend her pictures against allegations she’d been dramatically photoshopped to appear slimmer.

“Nope, not slimmed down! I just ate healthy and exercised for the month before the shoot,” Wilson replied to one commenter, adding, “but then immediately after ate brownies!”

Later, she tweeted a “raw” photo taken behind the scenes at her photoshoot to further prove her point.

“Please don’t carry on that these shots are heavily photoshopped because they’re not!” she wrote.

Wilson most recently appeared in the third installment of the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, in which she plays a character called “Fat Amy.” She also has five movies in development, according to Vogue Australia.

“I never would’ve thought this element would be added to my life: Vogue Covergirl,” Wilson wrote, debuting her magazine cover. “This was such an amazing experience.”

