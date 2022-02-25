When it comes to Mardi Gras, the place to be is New Orleans.

But if you can’t make it to Bourbon Street, there’s still tons of fun right here in SoFlo!

The Easton Rooftop Pool and Lounge is kicking off the celebration, and we didn’t even give any beads away to get a peek of the festivities!

Get ready to get your Mardi Gras on!

The Easton Rooftop Pool and Lounge at the courtyard by Marriot is turning Fort Lauderdale into Bourbon Street.

Heather Strauss: “The Easton Rooftop is a premiere pool party destination. We have a pool party every Saturday. It’s called Splash, and we are doing themes every other week, and this is our first one being the Mardi Gras celebration.”

Mardi Gras is a big carnival that happens right before lent, and it’s celebrated all over the world, but its most famous celebration happens in New Orleans.

Heather Strauss: “For Mardi Gras, we are doing drink specials. We are having hurricanes and zombie drink specials. We are doing specialty foods: shrimp po’ boy, jambalaya. You can enjoy our wonderful outdoor bar. You can float in the pool or you can share a cabana with a group of friends.”

The jambalaya will leave you feeling like you’re right there in Louisiana, and you won’t feel like the undead after a few zombies!

Heather Strauss: “It’s free. It’s open to everybody, so you can come and bring a floaty, bring your own floaty and enjoy the pool.”

Did someone say free? No need to tell me twice!

Heather Strauss: “It’ll be a fun vibe with special DJs and bring a group of friends, we’re going to have bottle service and specials with the bottles.”

Kari Davis: “The ambiance here is excellent. Everybody’s in the best mood, ready to party, have a good time, the bartenders are ready to pour, ready to go, and everyone here is so friendly and so kind.”

When it’s Mardi Gras, having a good time is about more than just the big easy!

Heather Strauss: “Come here to the Easton because it’s a special venue being on the rooftop where you can enjoy the pool, the breezes, get up off the Federal Highway and enjoy panoramic views.”

The party starts this Saturday at 12 p.m.

The Easton Rooftop Pool & Lounge

721 N Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sat, Feb 26, 12:00 – 11:30 p.m.

