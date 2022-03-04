If you’ve ever meditated longer than 15 seconds, congratulations it’s not easy.

But it might be easier if we did it in the water.

Get ready to rest, relax and float at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort with their mind travel underwater floating meditation experience.

Murray Hidary: “Putting ourselves in water puts us in the deepest touch with our truest nature. Water is a wonderful metaphor to think about consciousness, and so when we think about being in water it’s almost like immersing ourselves in this grand consciousness.”

Meditation helps you get into a better mindset, and being in the water allows your worries to melt away as you float.

Murray Hidary: “The participants arrive, we set them up with their pool noodles to float with, with goggles or snorkels, depending on what they prefer, and then everyone gets into the water at the same time, so we have an intentional beginning.”

Then, Murray will guide you using guided meditation and music; all you have to do is follow along and let go.

Murray Hidary: “In the water, we experience true weightlessness, and we allow gravity to reverse itself during that time, and it eases the physical impact on the body and allows the muscles to truly open up, rest and relax.”

You can even hear the meditation and music underwater, so you can fully submerge yourself in the experience.

Murray Hidary: “In addition to de-stressing and relaxing, which the experience certainly provides, it also opens up access to a much deeper state of being.”

But if you don’t want to get your feet wet, you can stay by the pool or enjoy it from the hot tub

and follow along with headphones.

Murray Hidary: “And then people have the opportunity after the floating meditation to swim under water and become children again.”

You can even dance in the water, while enjoying Murray’s piano skills!

So it’s relaxing and fun at the same time.

Liana Lozada: “I had a blast. It was definitely something that was different; it’s something that’s unique. It’s a new way to experience meditation.”

Whether you’re a meditation pro or a beginner, you’re sure to feel at peace during the experience.

Murray Hidary: “Nobody needs experience with meditation or any practice like that. It just takes getting in the water, and the rest is taken care of.”

The next session is March 10.

To purchase tickets, click here.