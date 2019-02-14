Growing your hair out can take forever, and if you’re impatient and don’t wanna wait, getting extensions can literally be a pain. Well, not anymore! A new product is promising to get the job done — in a zip.

When it comes to long, flowy hair, the secret’s out. Ziploxx hair extensions are the latest creation to rock the beauty world.

Priel Maman, Ziploxx: “Ziploxx is a hybrid between a permanent and a semi-permanent hair extension, so you can leave them on your hair for as long as you want, but you can take them out whenever you want.”

They’re not your traditional clip-in extensions. Ziploxx is a plastic device guaranteed to latch into place without damaging your real hair.

Priel Maman: “It’s a plastic mechanism. You put it under a section of hair, and then you just lock it together.”

Say goodbye to spending hours in a chair getting sew-ins or the painful process of glue removal. The extensions are a zip when it comes to application and removal.

Priel Maman: “It’s so easy to do and so fast that, in between visits to hair salons, while you’re getting blow drys or just a brushing or combing, you can just have them adjust it. Within seconds.”

They’re made from human hair and come in all kinds of colors, from brown, blonde, and red to purple, blue and green.

Stefania Taylor, customer: “It doesn’t feel like anything’s in my hair. I’ve had clip-ins before, and this is totally different. The clip-ins, you know, it feels like they’re falling out, but these, it looks gorgeous, and it feels very lightweight.”

Just like your real hair, you can wash and style them any way you want. And they prevent hair loss.

Priel Maman: “Zero damage to the hair. That means no adhesives, no sewing, no micro-links.”

Stefania Taylor: “They’re very sturdy. I’m not worried that, if I go out tonight, they’re gonna fall out. I’m very happy. I think it looks very beautiful.”

Ziploxx come in two standard lengths, but they can be customized to fit any hair style.

