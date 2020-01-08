No butts about it: Miami Beach Bum pop-up offers facial for your booty

Now that the holidays and frigid winter temperatures are behind us, it’s time to focus on what’s behind you: your butt. A SoFlo company wants your bum to look its best when you hit the beach.

Ladies, this is like a facial for your booty. In fact, it’s called a booty facial.

Mary Barron: “It’s definitely a booty facial.”

And it comes courtesy of Miami Beach Bum.

Ayssa Di Pietro, Miami Beach Bum: “Miami Beach Bum is an après beach, green beauty brand that recently launched our signature booty care products.”

They’ve got a pop-up open in the Upper Buena Vista area of the Design District. There’s merch, but more important is their chemical free, eco-friendly products.

Ayssa Di Pietro: “Our signature booty care is an oregano and pearl cream that’s used for blemish clearing and brightening.”

The cream comes in two scents: mint, or vanilla and orange. And it’s the MVP of the booty facial.

Ayssa Di Pietro: “Our daily skin care treatment is partnered perfect with our booty facial that we now offer in conjunction with a local esthetician.”

There’s a micro peel, exfoliation and a jelly mask. Then comes the Miami Beach Bum cream.

Ayssa Di Pietro: “The treatment is blemish clearing, brightening and hydrating.”

Mary Barron: “I’m really into cheeky bathing suits, and this helps with blemishes, polishing, just leaving your butt nice and smooth.”

Perfect for the Miami Beach life.

Ayssa Di Pietro: “It solves the problem for people who are in wet bathing suits and activewear too long, and from sweat and bacteria getting trapped to get red bumps and blemishes.”

Mary Barron: “I would highly recommend it for — definitely girls in Miami, if you spend a lot of time at the beach.”

Miami Beach Bum’s pop-up shop will be open until Feb. 1.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Beach Bum

7301 NE 1st Place

Miami, FL 33138

305-399-7580

www.miamibeachbum.com

