No butts about it: Miami Beach Bum pop-up offers facial for your booty

Now that the holidays and frigid winter temperatures are behind us, it’s time to focus on what’s behind you: your butt. A SoFlo company wants your bum to look its best when you hit the beach.
Ladies, this is like a facial for your booty. In fact, it’s called a booty facial.
Mary Barron: “It’s definitely a booty facial.”
And it comes courtesy of Miami Beach Bum.
Ayssa Di Pietro, Miami Beach Bum: “Miami Beach Bum is an après beach, green beauty brand that recently launched our signature booty care products.”
They’ve got a pop-up open in the Upper Buena Vista area of the Design District. There’s merch, but more important is their chemical free, eco-friendly products.
Ayssa Di Pietro: “Our signature booty care is an oregano and pearl cream that’s used for blemish clearing and brightening.”
The cream comes in two scents: mint, or vanilla and orange. And it’s the MVP of the booty facial.
Ayssa Di Pietro: “Our daily skin care treatment is partnered perfect with our booty facial that we now offer in conjunction with a local esthetician.”
There’s a micro peel, exfoliation and a jelly mask. Then comes the Miami Beach Bum cream.
Ayssa Di Pietro: “The treatment is blemish clearing, brightening and hydrating.”
Mary Barron: “I’m really into cheeky bathing suits, and this helps with blemishes, polishing, just leaving your butt nice and smooth.”
Perfect for the Miami Beach life.
Ayssa Di Pietro: “It solves the problem for people who are in wet bathing suits and activewear too long, and from sweat and bacteria getting trapped to get red bumps and blemishes.”
Mary Barron: “I would highly recommend it for — definitely girls in Miami, if you spend a lot of time at the beach.”
Miami Beach Bum’s pop-up shop will be open until Feb. 1.
FOR MORE INFO:
Miami Beach Bum
7301 NE 1st Place
Miami, FL 33138
305-399-7580
www.miamibeachbum.com
